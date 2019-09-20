Browns could be without starting secondary against Rams

Posted 3:34 pm, September 20, 2019

Greedy Williams #26 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after breaking up a pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on September 16, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio— The Cleveland Browns could be without their entire starting secondary Sunday against the defending NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

Safety Damarious Randall (concussion) has been ruled out by coach Freddie Kitchens. Safety Morgan Burnett (quadriceps) and cornerbacks Denzel Ward (hamstring) and Greedy Williams (hamstring) are questionable.

Starting linebacker and defensive captain Christian Kirksey (chest) and tight end David Njoku (right wrist fracture) are sidelined indefinitely. They may need surgery.

Randall and Burnett sat out all three practices this week. Ward and Williams didn’t participate in team drills Thursday and Friday.

The Browns are 1-1 after beating the New York Jets 23-3 on Monday night. The matchup with Los Angeles will be the first nationally televised Sunday night game in Cleveland since 2008.

