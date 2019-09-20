Archie’s Hough Bakeries: A taste re-born from Cleveland’s past

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEACHWOOD, Ohio-- Hough Bakeries, an institution in Cleveland for most of the 20th century, planned to hold a soft re-opening at a new store location on Friday.

Within 90 minutes, every cake, pastry, and cookie in the store had been sold. The display cases were empty.

"I thought it would be a soft opening," said owner Archie Garner, "but it wasn't."

People flooded the store on news that Hough was re-opening.

"It's nostalgia," said Dru Thompson, who came to the store ton Friday.

"I grew up on Hough Bakeries," said Judy Glasney, another customer, "and I just love it."

Hough traces its roots in Cleveland to 1903. It closed in 1992.

Garner, who worked at the original Hough for 25 years, said they are still in the process of hiring bakers and hope to be able to meet the demand soon.

The store reopens on Saturday at 9 a.m., but you may want to get there earlier then that. On this first day, people came from as far as Toledo.

Garner said he would love to fill orders for the 10,000 followers on social media as well, but he has a problem.

"I only have two hands."