$20,000 reward offered for information about missing New Jersey girl

BRIDGETON CITY, New Jersey — A $20,000 reward is now being offered for information regarding the disappearance of a New Jersey girl.

According to NBC News, the reward includes $10,000 from a local business and $5,000 each from the FBI and prosecutor’s office.

Help us locate Dulce Maria Alavez, age 5! The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to her whereabouts. Please contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI and select option 4, then select option 8.https://t.co/yVIE6Np2Iq pic.twitter.com/psCQDhiMg6 — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 19, 2019

The New Jersey State Police issued an Amber Alert for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, on Tuesday night. They believe she was abducted from a playground.

The girl’s mother told investigators Dulce was at the playground with her 3-year-old brother when she disappeared Monday afternoon. Witnesses told investigators a man lead the girl to a red van with a sliding side door and tinted windows.

Alavez is about 3-feet tall, weighs between 60 and 70 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white pants, and a black shirt.

According to PIX 11, the girl’s mother told police she was in the car with an 8-year-old relative while her children were playing.

“We don’t know who took her, who’s with her, how she is doing and everything. The only thing we’re trying to do it find her,” Nayiber Alavez Perez, the girl’s aunt, told Philadelphia TV station KYW.

Investigators were able to get enough information to issue an Amber Alert Tuesday night by tracking down people who had been hanging around the basketball courts near the area where Dulce disappeared. At least one person was able to provide details about a possible kidnapper.

“We were able to locate those witnesses through the department has body cams and MVRs and we were able to relocate those witnesses and we’re still continuing to locate witnesses,” Chief Michael Gaimari, Bridgeton Police, told KYW.

But Gaimari admits they don’t have any solid leads.

“She means a lot to me,” the girl’s aunt said. “I would give anything for her to come back.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000 ext. 2554, Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033 or call 911.

The FBI tweeted a plea for people to stop spreading rumors about the case on social media.

Do not spread rumors on social media with respect to the search for Dulce Maria Alavez. Information is being released through official channels. Don't be responsible for distracting the focus of everyone's efforts. Let's unite to #findDulce. — FBI Newark (@FBINewark) September 19, 2019

“Don’t be responsible for distracting the focus of everyone’s efforts,” the tweet said.