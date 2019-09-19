Weather: Wall-to-wall sunshine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This has been just some stellar late-summer weather. Highs in the 70’s to around 80° for several days. Temperatures will be gradually warming up as we wrap-up the work/school week.

This weekend looks uneventful, but quite warm with the humidity rising. Sunday is the questionable day in terms of how long the rain will hold off. It may end up being entirely dry. Stay tuned as we tweak the forecast especially if you have outdoor plans.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 AM, just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. Temperatures are trending cooler next week.

Here’s our latest 8-day forecast: