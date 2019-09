Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim involved in a deadly crash on Cleveland's west side.

Cleveland police responded to the accident involving a flipped over car Wednesday morning near W.73rd Street and Guthrie Avenue.

Multiple people were ejected from the vehicle and one person was trapped underneath.

Isiah Grimmett, 16, was killed in the accident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.