Teen admits setting Lorain playground equipment on fire

LORAIN, Ohio– A teen boy set playground equipment on fire in Lorain on Wednesday, the Lorain Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to Hawthorne Elementary School on West 20th Street at about 5 p.m. and extinguished the fire. No one was injured.

Fire officials said a woman brought her 14-year-old son to the scene and the teen admitted playing with lighters, which caught the playset on fire.

The damage to the playground was extensive, but it can be repaired. There is no estimated cost at this time.

Last month, suspects caused $25,000 in damage to the playground at Sunny Side Park in Lorain.