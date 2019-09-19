Spectrum subscribers: Here’s how to make Fox 8 the first thing you see when you turn on the TV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Attention Spectrum cable subscribers: We have a "life hack" that will make watching your favorite Fox 8 shows easier than ever.

You can actually set up your Spectrum Cable to automatically tune to Fox 8 News.

Here's how:

1) Start by turning on your television

2) Click the settings button on your remote

3) Look at the menu at the bottom of your screen, scroll to the right to "display" and hit "select".

4) Click "power on channel"

5) Scroll down and select "8 wjwhd."

That's it! Settings vary by receiver. But now, when you turn on your TV, it will go right to Fox 8.