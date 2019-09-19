× Semi-truck driver arrested after leading authorities on a chase through several counties

COSHOCTON COUNTY- Charges are pending against a semi-truck driver after he lead authorities on a dangerous chase through several Ohio counties.

The Ohio State High Patrol started the chase in Wyandot County Wednesday afternoon that traveled through Licking County and into Coshocton County.

According to authorities, the driver, Stephen Howard Wolfe, was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on State Route 16.

Deputies deployed stop sticks at several locations along the highway, causing the tires to deflate. Wolfe continued the chase even though his front tires were gone.

The chase ended on Pleasant Valley at Pareson when he took off on foot.

Detectives from the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and Licking County Deputies were able to locate the suspect in a home on Evergreen Park Dr. and took him into custody.

Stephen Wolfe is being held at the Coshocton County Justice Center, pending the filing of formal charges.

Multiple agencies assisted OSP with this pursuit, including the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Coshocton County EMA, REACT, and Prince’s Wrecker Service.

This incident remains under investigation.