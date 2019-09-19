Safety bike ride with police held in east side Cleveland neighborhood after reports of another masked burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Community members took to the streets to send a strong message to a masked man who is terrorizing one east side Cleveland neighborhood.

“Our children need a safe place to walk to school, a safe place to walk in the playground. Our neighbors should not be fearful of their lives in our community,” said Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop.

Bishop, local clergy, local business owners and Cleveland police met Thursday night at the corner of East 131st Street and Harvard Avenue on the city’s east side.

“We want to send a message to the criminals, we are working with the police and if we see something, we will say something,” said Bishop.

This community safety meeting and bike ride comes after two sexual assaults in the neighborhood in less than two weeks.

The FOX 8 I-TEAM reports that police are investigating a connection between those cases and two more sightings of a masked suspect outside local homes.

“It’s not far, four streets away from my home. They have broken in and raped people,” said Margaret Dawson, who lives on Ferris Avenue.

Police do not know whether the same man is responsible, but in each case the suspect was wearing similar clothing and gained entry to the homes the same way.

