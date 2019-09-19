× Police: Student at St. Rocco School in Cleveland discovered gun in backpack

CLEVELAND-A student at St. Rocco School in Cleveland was sent home Thursday after a gun was discovered in her backpack.

According to a news release from St. Rocco, an 8th-grade student discovered the gun in her bag today and notified administrators. The book bag was confiscated and Cleveland police were notified.

After speaking with the student and her parent, Cleveland police determined that the gun belongs to another person and that the student unknowingly brought the gun to school.

St. Rocco says the gun’s owner was contacted by Cleveland police and arrested.

As part of school policy, the student was sent home for the day while the matter could be investigated. She is expected to return tomorrow.