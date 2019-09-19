Parma police catch two suspects accused of breaking into homes around the area

PARMA, Ohio — Parma police arrested two men wanted in connection to at least eight home burglaries around the area.

According to the department, Jordan Grad and Bryan Novak allegedly broke into unoccupied properties in Parma, Parma Heights and Cleveland. Once inside, they would steal jewelry and other valuables and then sell them to local pawn shops.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and determine if the suspects are linked to any other burglaries.

Parma Heights police and the U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitives Task Force assisted with the arrests.