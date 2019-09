Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Keith Foxx Junior, 16, who goes by the nickname Kemo, was last seen in Cleveland Aug. 21.

He is a student at the Metzenbaum Center. He's 5'8" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-3138.

