CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several crashes caused big back-ups in the Innerbelt Bridge area Thursday morning.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports that there was an accident on Interstate 71 north before Interstate 490.

There was another crash on Interstate 71 north before the Innerbelt Bridge that blocked the left lane.

And as drivers continued along the Innerbelt Bridge, there was an accident past the Interstate 77 merge that affected the right lanes.