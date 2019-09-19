Cleveland mayor’s grandson appears in court on assault charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson’s grandson, who was arrested earlier this month on several charges, appeared in court Thursday.

Frank Q. Jackson, 22, is facing several charges in connection with the alleged assault of his girlfriend in June. The 18-year-old woman told CMHA police that Jackson punched and choked her.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley previously told FOX 8 that Frank Q. Jackson is also a suspect in the Aug. 28 murder of Antonio Parra, 30, of Warrensville Heights.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene. Prosecutors and police said the vehicle seen leaving was registered to the mayor’s grandson, Frank Q. Jackson.

The 22-year-old told police he had sold that car prior to the murder. Multiple sources said the burned-out car found on Holton Avenue on Aug. 30 comes back to Frank Q. Jackson.

The county prosecutor said he believes an outside agency should be brought in to handle the murder investigation. Mayor Frank Jackson told the I-Team he does not believe it’s necessary for an outside agency to handle the case. He also stressed he does not interfere in his grandson’s criminal cases.

