Lakewood football players step in for fathers who couldn’t make annual ‘Fathers Walk’

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — A group of local football players are being recognized for their act of kindness on the 14th Annual Fathers Walk.

On Thursday, September 19 fathers and male mentors across Cuyahoga County were encouraged to walk their kids to school and inspire their educational growth.

Well, a group of Lakewood Ranger football players stood in for fathers that couldn’t make Thursday’s walk. According to the school, the teens walked a group of kids to Hayes Elementary School.

Lakewood’s football players weren’t the only ones who gave their time to walk a child to school. A Fairview Park police officer is also being praised for walking an 8-year-old boy whose father had passed away to his school.