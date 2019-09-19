Indians go for 17th straight win against Tigers Thursday night

Posted 6:50 pm, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:57PM, September 19, 2019

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 18: Catcher Roberto Perez #55 of the Cleveland Indians tags Christin Stewart #14 of the Detroit Tigers to end the top of the fourth inning at Progressive Field on September 18, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND  — Forget about taming the Tigers, the Cleveland Indians have dominated Detroit this year and Thursday night they go for their 17th straight win over the team.

A win tonight would tie the Indians with the 1954 Tribe team who beat Baltimore 17 straight times that season.

Mike Clevinger will start for the Tribe. He is looking for his first win after having a 10-game win streak snapped 5 days ago.

And, here’s a good sign: Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez took batting practice from both sides of the plate Thursday. Ramirez underwent hand surgery at the end of august for a broken hamate bone in his right hand. There’s still nothing definitive on if he will return before the end of the season.

And going into tonight’s action, here’s how the playoff push looks for the Indians right now:

Only the Tribe and Twins are playing Thursday night in terms of teams in the playoff picture. The Indians could gain a half game in the Wildcard standings if they can win tonight.

You can watch the Tribe take on the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. on FOX 8.

