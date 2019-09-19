× Grafton pizza shop to reopen after devastating fire

GRAFTON, Ohio– A beloved pizza shop in Grafton will reopen on Monday more than six months after a devastating fire.

The fire destroyed a portion of downtown Grafton on April 1, damaging buildings and displacing families. Local favorite Lu’s Pizza had to be demolished, but the ownership vowed to reopen.

Lu’s, which originally opened in 1977, will be serving up pizza again on Main Street starting at 4 p.m. Monday. To accommodate high demand, the shop is taking pre-orders on its Facebook page or by calling 440-926-2171.

A grand reopening celebration will be scheduled for a later time.

