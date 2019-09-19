Friday Forecast: Cloud & sun combo with temps in the 80s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Another beautiful day! Summer’s last hurrah is surely pleasing most Northeast Ohioans!

The sky will remain mostly clear overnight with patchy fog developing. Temperatures will dip in the 50s east to low 60s west.

A cloud and sun combo will sum up Friday’s forecast with highs a touch warmer in the low 80s. Our summer feel will be returning as the humidity starts to rise Friday night.

This weekend looks uneventful, but quite warm and muggy. Sunday is the questionable day in terms of how long the rain will hold off. It may end up being entirely dry. Right now it looks like rain and thunder will hold off until the evening.

Headed to the Browns game? You may want to bring the rain gear just in case. Stay tuned as we tweak the forecast especially if you have outdoor plans.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 a.m., just in time for a “fall-feel” to take over. Temperatures are trending cooler next week.

