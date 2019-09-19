× First pour of Great Lakes Christmas Ale coming in October

CLEVELAND– We’re about a month away from the return of Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale.

The first pour of festive beer will be Oct. 24 at the brew pub in Ohio City. Festivities start at 10:30 a.m. with carolers.

Fans of the honey and cinnamon ale can also enjoy some holiday tunes, beer-infused donuts from Brewnuts and photos with Santa.

Bottles and kegs of Christmas Ale will be available in the GLBC gift shop on Oct. 25. They will give stores on Oct. 28.

