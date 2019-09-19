× Experts say decorating early for Christmas could make you happier

CLEVELAND — If you’re the type of person who’s ready to deck the halls right after Halloween, experts say you may be happier than your friends who aren’t.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood,” psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad . “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!”

While childhood nostalgia may be one reason to decorate early, McKeown also said decorations can communicate “accessibility to neighbors” and that over-the-top decorations are a sign of a welcoming household.

The study, published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology, found that those with holiday decor are perceived as being more “friendly and cohesive.”

Another expert, psychotherapist Amy Morin, told the news outlet the holidays also often serve as a reminder of happy times with a loved one who has passed and “decorating early may help them feel more connected with that individual.”

