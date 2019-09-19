Elementary school principal sleeps on roof after students raise $16K for PTO fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEDINA, Ohio — A local elementary school administrator spent Thursday night sleeping on the roof.

This comes after the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) for Ella Canavan Elementary in Medina held a fundraiser challenging students to raise $10,000.

Principal Brian Condit told students if they were able to meet the goal, he would spend the night on the school roof.

Well, the students did their part and successfully raised $16,000, which Condit said did not surprise him.

"I am not [surprised]. We have wonderful students and a really dedicated PTO and community who will do anything to help out our building. So, I'm not surprised at all, I kind of anticipated it. Maybe prayed it wouldn't happen, but knew that students and community would absolutely come through to put me on the roof," he told FOX 8.

Condit spent Thursday night up on the roof interacting with visitors that stopped by. He even read stories to the children.

He said he's all set up for his overnight adventure with a tent, sleeping bag, pillow and nightlight.

Condit also told FOX 8 the school plans to use the fundraising money to expand the school's playground and offer more resources to the students.