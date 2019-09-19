Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office releases serial killer Samuel Little’s interrogation tapes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office released interrogation videos of 79-year old Samuel Little Thursday, which included a chilling confession straight from the serial killer's mouth.

Little is suspected of committing 93 murders across the United States. He admitted to killing three in the Cleveland area.

"Why did you look down here?” asked a prosecutor during the session.

“I was trying to find a place to put a body," responded Little.

Little spelled out graphic details about how he met and killed two Cleveland women in the 1980s and 1990s. His demeanor was “matter of fact,” emotionless and seemingly without remorse.

He spoke to assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Richard Bell and investigator Jack Bornfeld while incarcerated in a Texas State Prison where he had been convicted of murdering a woman in 2018.

"Does she look familiar to you at all?” asked Bell.

“Yea, this is her," Little responded.

LIttle is accused of killing 93 people across more than twelve states across the country. Investigators say Little confessed to killing three women in Cleveland.

He told investigators how he met 21-year-old Mary Jo Peyton at a Cleveland bar near East 103rd Street and Euclid Avenue in May or June of 1984. After leaving the bar, he took her to an abandoned factory and strangled her.

"It was a vacant building, it wasn't running, I don't think it was running, anyway I throwed her down the...when we got over there, we did our thing and I choked her out," he explained.

He then told investigators about meeting 32-year-old Rose Evans near East 55th Street and Central Avenue. He offered her a ride, then strangled her in his car, dumped her body and covered them with tires. Prosecutors say the third woman Little admitted to killing has not been identified and her body has not been found.

INVESTIGATOR: "Did you ever shoot any of these girls?”

LITTLE: “Shoot?”

INVESTIGATOR: “Yea, with a gun.”

LITTLE: (Laughs) “No, I don't get no kicks out of shooting no girl."

INVESTIGATOR: “Alright, so everything was done by manual strangulation. Did you ever use like a belt or cloth or anything?”

LITTLE: “Nope.”

INVESTIGATOR: “No ligatures at all?”

LITTLE: “My hands.”

INVESTIGATOR: “Just your hands?”

LITTLE: “Without that I wouldn't want to do it."

Prosecutors say Samuel Little’s killing spree spanned more than 35 years, from 1970 until 2005.

Little was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in Cuyahoga County.

In all, he is serving multiple life sentences without the possibility of parole. He is currently incarcerated in California State Prison.

