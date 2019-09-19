× Cuyahoga County confirms first vaping related illness; 17 cases reported statewide

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has confirmed the first vaping-related illness in the county.

According to the CCBH, a 64-year-old North Olmsted woman is currently being treated for the illness.

Officials confirmed the woman’s illness as being vaping-related through interviews and clinical testing.

Meanwhile, seventeen people have been hospitalized throughout the state for severe lung disease likely related to vaping, the Ohio Department of Health reports. These illnesses occurred in the following counties: Butler, Cuyahoga, Franklin, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lucas, Portage, Richland, Summit, Union and Wayne.

Six of the patients were female and eleven male. Their ages ranged between 16 and 59.

An additional 22 illnesses are under investigation statewide and have not yet been confirmed as vaping-related.

The Ohio Department of Health also announced last week they’ll be spending nearly $4 million to help curb the use of vaping and e-cigarettes.

$3 million will be used to create and promote resources that can be used to teach youth and others about the risks of vaping. Another $800,000 will pay for public education campaigns for young people and parents about vaping and a law taking effect next month that raises the smoking age to 21.

This comes as federal health officials are looking into more than 450 possible cases in 33 states.

Continuing coverage, here.