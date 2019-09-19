× Cleveland to announce traffic changes for Browns game

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland will announce traffic changes for Sunday night’s Browns game against the Rams during a news conference on Thursday. It’s scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot.

For the last home game, rolling road closures, including the Shoreway exits around the stadium, began an hour and a half before kickoff.

The muni lot opens at 2 p.m. ahead of the 8:20 p.m. game. It is $25 per occupied parking space.

