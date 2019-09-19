Cleveland to announce traffic changes for Browns game

Posted 12:01 pm, September 19, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– The city of Cleveland will announce traffic changes for Sunday night’s Browns game against the Rams during a news conference on Thursday. It’s scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot.

For the last home game, rolling road closures, including the Shoreway exits around the stadium, began an hour and a half before kickoff.

The muni lot opens at 2 p.m. ahead of the 8:20 p.m. game. It is $25 per occupied parking space.

More stories on the Cleveland Municipal Parking Lot here

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.