Cleveland police investigate report of another masked burglar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-The FOX 8 I-TEAM has found yet another report filed about a man wearing all black and a black mask in the same neighborhood where a man matching that description has carried out sex assaults and more.

Cleveland Police have been trying to solve the mystery behind a series of incidents on the southeast side near the border with Garfield Hts.

The latest report came in Wednesday when an officer said he was flagged down by a man living steps away from one of the earlier incidents.

The man said, Monday night, he heard his dining room air conditioner rattling from the outside, and he believed someone was trying to pull it out. The man said he walked outside and then startled someone in a mask. The guy wearing the mask took off.

****Watch our previous story in the video above****

An officer wrote, in light of recent incidents in that neighborhood with a suspect getting in through windows, police had the resident in this case, make a report even though he didn’t call the police the day it happened.

In one earlier case, someone wearing a mask and all-black broke into a home and groped a child. In another case, someone wearing the same thing broke into a home and raped a woman. And in another case, a woman found a man with the same description staring back at her when she looked out a back window.

Cleveland Police Fourth District detectives, the Sex Crimes Unit and the FBI are investigating. They’ve collected evidence at the crime scenes and are having it tested for clues.