Cleveland Heights police search for missing 74-year-old with Dementia

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are searching for an endangered, missing 74-year-old man.

John Patterson left his home on Sylvania Road in Cleveland Heights around 3 o’clock Thursday afternoon and never returned.

He is 5’10” tall, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans, light blue shirt, black sketchers and Christmas socks.

Police say he suffers from Dementia.

He is possibly driving a grey 2013 Honda CRV with Ohio plate number GWC1210.

Anyone with information regarding Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Cleveland Heights police.

