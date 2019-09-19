Avon Lake trying new seating procedures for students during varsity football games

AVON LAKE, Ohio — On Friday, Avon Lake will have their first football game of the year.

According to the district’s website, it will try out new rules meant to help young students get a better view of the game and increase safety.

Those rules are as follows:

All elementary students (K-4) must be accompanied by a parent in order to enter the stadium. All elementary students (K-4) will sit with their parents in the home bleachers. Students must remain in the bleachers during the game. Students in grades 5-8 will sit in the bleachers (The Pier) in the west end zone. Students must remain in the bleachers during the game. The 5-8 student section, as a group, will be released to use the restroom and go to the concession stand during half-time. Administrators and staff will be present to oversee The Pier. Students in grades 9-12 will sit in the normal student section on the northeast side of the stadium. Please be reminded that backpacks, outside food/drinks, footballs, soccer balls, etc.…, are not allowed to be brought into the stadium. Also, the OHSAA does not allow artificial noise makers at games.

The school website says any student who doesn’t follow the rules will be asked to stay with their parents during the game, and if their parents aren’t there, they will be called and asked to take the student home.

