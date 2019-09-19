8-year-old Fairview Park boy moved to tears by officer’s kind gesture

FAIRVIEW PARK- A Fairview Park woman is sharing her gratitude towards a Fairview Park officer who was there for her son during a special school event.

Melissa Wilson told FOX 8 her son’s school, Gilles-Sweet Elementary in Fairview Park, was having a walk your father to school day Thursday.  Sadly, 8-year-old Jayden’s dad passed away last year, leaving Jayden no one to walk with.

Melissa said he didn’t want her to walk with him so she turned to the Fairview Park Police Department for help.  Jayden loves the police and was thrilled when an officer showed up this morning to walk with him.

Jayden was so happy, he told his mom he felt like crying.

What a special day for a very special young boy.

 

