Live video: 18-year-old sentenced for armed robbery of Cleveland priest

CLEVELAND– An 18-year-old who pleaded guilty for his role in the armed robbery of a priest will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Amin Walker Jr. was one of four teens involved in the Dec. 11, 2017 attack on Father John Kumse.

Police said the victim was collecting eggs from the chicken coop outside of St. Mary’s Church on East 115th Street in Cleveland and he noticed two teens hiding in the bushes.

Prosecutors said Walker and Jaylen Miller demanded Kumse’s belongings and chased him before firing three shots.

The priest was injured when he fell and the teens fled in a stolen van.

Miller was sentenced to nine years in prison. Terrance Kimbrough, who was the driver, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Kenitra Robinson was given probation and community service in connection with the case.

“I was scared, I was scared to death. And I think you were probably scared too. Holding a gun and shooting at someone may have given you a sense of bravado at that time, that you were proving your manhood. But guns do not make you a man, responsibility makes a man,” Father Kumse said at Miller’s sentencing hearing in February.

“How quickly those feelings of being the man melt away in the face of consequences of your actions and you find yourself nothing more than just a scared teenager.”

