Urban Meyer to be inducted into Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND — Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is getting inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday evening.

Meyer is considered one of the most successful coaches in college football history. He has won three national championships, 12 of 15 bowl games and has a compiled career record of 187 victories and only 32 losses in 17 seasons.

Under Meyer, OSU had their longest winning streaks in team history of 24 and 23 games. His Buckeyes dominated the Big Ten with a 54-4 record, going 7-0 against rival Michigan.

He led the Buckeyes to victory in the inaugural college football playoff national championship in 2014 and won Big Ten titles in 2014, 2017 and 2018.

Meyer also won two national championships, in 2006 and 2008, while coaching at the University of Florida.

He is also a native Ohioan. Meyer was born in Toledo in 1955 and launched his football career at Ashtabula St. John High School after his family relocated to Ashtabula. He then played defensive back for the University of Cincinnati, graduating in 1986.

After graduation, Meyer pursued his coaching career, first serving as an assistant at Illinois State University and then as an assistant under Nick Saban at University of Toledo. He landed his first head coaching job in 2001 at Bowling Green State University, which sent him to the University of Utah, then Florida and ultimately OSU.

Meyer retired from coaching after the 2018 season. He currently serves as the university’s assistant athletics director in charge of fund-raising and community relations and is an analyst each Saturday on FOX’s new college football pregame show, Big Noon Kickoff.

Meyer, along with five others, will be inducted into the Greater Cleveland Sports Hall of Fame beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Landerhaven.

The 2019 inductees are:

Otis Chapman – Racquetball

Tom Lucci – Tennis

John Malloy – Hockey

Urban Meyer – Football

Tony Miller – Basketball & Football

Rob Moss – Golf

