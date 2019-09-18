‘Therapist for the common Joe’: Obituary highlights Lorain County woman’s kindness, sense of humor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON, Ohio-- A loving mother and grandmother, who loved to laugh and have fun left everyone with one final punchline.

Sixty-year-old Bonnie White’s obituary reads like a roast, but her family said it’s exactly what she wanted.

“She said she didn’t want something traditional, everybody crying and sobbing over her. She wanted people laughing,” said Nate White, her son.

Bonnie was diagnosed with terminal colon cancer in late July and passed away on Sept. 13 at home surrounded by with her loved ones.

The zingers include everything from jokes about her “upper lip whiskers” to her children never paying her back. But there is a softer side too.

Bonnie, who was a baker at Dale’s Market and Deli in Elyria, was called a “therapist for the common Joe" because she cared so much for everyone from customers to coworkers.

A “Celebration of Life” party and Spaghetti Dinner is planned for Oct. 5 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 1140 West River Rd. in Elyria. The event will include raffles, 50/50 drawings and a silent auction to help raise funds to cover Bonnie’s extensive medical bills and burial costs.

