Sunny skies & comfortable temps to kick off your Wednesday

CLEVELAND -- A sunny stretch of days is blanketing the 8-day forecast with no significant weather systems heading our way. Sunshine galore with temperatures near 80 today.

Temperatures will be gradually warming up as we wrap up the work week.

The weekend looks uneventful and quite warm with the humidity rising. Sunday is the questionable day in terms of how long the rain will hold off. It may end up being entirely dry. Stay tuned as we tweak the forecast especially if you have outdoor plans.

Fall arrives Monday morning at 3:50 a.m., just in time for the “fall-free” to take over. Temperatures trending cooler next week.

