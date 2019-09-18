Show Info: September 18, 2019

Posted 10:57 am, September 18, 2019, by

Dinner is served!

David started off the show cooking Downton Abbey Chicken al la Crème Paprika. Click here for the recipe.

Boutique for Sweets

Candyapple & co started as a landscaping company and evolved into a sweet shop! It’s located on the Square in Medina.  www.candyappleco.com

Fall Fashion

Lauren Bosworth from Laura of Pembroke showed off fall styles. Laura of Pembroke has two locations – Canton and Orange Village. www.lauraofpembroke.com

Put your health first

Advanced Women’s Health and Surgery is a specialty health care center that offers a range of women’s health services. There are offices in Westlake, Beachwood and Middlefield. https://gitiforoozgyn.com/

Staying safe on the road

Even the best drivers can be in car accidents. It’s important to be prepared. That’s why Marco Bocciarelli from Friedman Domiano & Smith stopped by the studio. www.fdslaw.com

Night out for a good cause

Hospice of the Western Reserve is hosting its annual Blue Diamond Celebration on October 4th. Tickets are on sale now. www.hospicewr.org/BDC

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.