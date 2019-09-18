× Show Info: September 18, 2019

Dinner is served!

David started off the show cooking Downton Abbey Chicken al la Crème Paprika. Click here for the recipe.

Boutique for Sweets

Candyapple & co started as a landscaping company and evolved into a sweet shop! It’s located on the Square in Medina. www.candyappleco.com

Fall Fashion

Lauren Bosworth from Laura of Pembroke showed off fall styles. Laura of Pembroke has two locations – Canton and Orange Village. www.lauraofpembroke.com

Put your health first

Advanced Women’s Health and Surgery is a specialty health care center that offers a range of women’s health services. There are offices in Westlake, Beachwood and Middlefield. https://gitiforoozgyn.com/

Staying safe on the road

Even the best drivers can be in car accidents. It’s important to be prepared. That’s why Marco Bocciarelli from Friedman Domiano & Smith stopped by the studio. www.fdslaw.com

Night out for a good cause

Hospice of the Western Reserve is hosting its annual Blue Diamond Celebration on October 4th. Tickets are on sale now. www.hospicewr.org/BDC