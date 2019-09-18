Security video and a cigarette helped Independence police locate killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio-- Security and interrogation videos obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team show what a murder suspect said and left behind that police and prosecutors used to convict him.

Cronie Lloyd, 48, was convicted Tuesday for the murder of 83-year-old Gary Power. Lloyd was sentenced to life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years.

Police said Lloyd punched Power after a minor fender bender, causing the grandfather to fall. Power died the day after the attack.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley said without good police work by Independence police officers Lloyd may have gotten away with murder.

“The evidence in this case was overwhelming ,” O’Malley said. “There was video evidence that tied the defendant right to the scene.”

Interrogation video shows Lloyd denying any involvement in the murder after his arrest . But police also had DNA that was found on a cigarette that was left at the scene.

“Our first officer on scene reviewed the security video right away, and he observed the suspect as he got out of his car smoking a small cigar or cigarette and threw it down on the ground before he confronted our victim,” said Independence Police Chief Mike Kilbane.

The officer collected the cigarette and it was tested for DNA.

“Good police work is so much the small stuff, the attention to detail and Officer Shane Bates did such a fantastic job, noticing that one detail that ended up cracking the whole case,” Kilbane said.

The chief added that while all of his officers did a great job they received tremendous assistance from agents with the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Marshal’s and the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

