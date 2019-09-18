Sandy Hook Promise releases ‘Back to School’ video as school shooting PSA

The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation released this heartstopping PSA for parents and students on surviving the school year with must-have back to school essentials.

According to Today, the PSA features students showing off their new school supplies when a school shooting erupts. The students then use the items to assist with the unexpected situation.

One student uses her new socks to make a tourniquet for a classmate wounded by a stray bullet.

Another student uses his skateboard to break a classroom window to help his classmates escape.

The video ends with a girl crying in the bathroom as she texts her mother that she loves her. The girl is heard saying, “I finally got my own phone to stay in touch with my mom.”

The clip is part of Sandy Hook Promise’s “Know the Signs” campaign aiming to educate students, teachers and parents about signs of a potential school shooter, Today reports.

The organization says those signs include an obsession with firearms, aggressive behavior over minor incidents, social isolation, threatening behavior and talking about plans for suicide.

