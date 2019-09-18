St. Jude’s Hospital visit with students from Minerva for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINERVA, Ohio -- In 2018, the students at Minerva Elementary School along with people in the community helped raise more than $22,00 for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.

On Wednesday, they got to see how exactly that money is being used.

Representatives from the hospital came to the school to talk about the different programs and services they offer.

Wendy Avery of Canfield was also there and shared a story about her son Nick, who needed treatment.

"Everything was provided for us, we didn't have to worry about housing. We lived at the Target House free of charge. They paid for our groceries. Treatment was free of charge, anything that was above our insurance we didn't see a bill," she recalled.

The students were inspired by the staff and are planning to host even more fundraisers in the future.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.