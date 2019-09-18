× Queen of Hearts jackpot now over $3M

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Queen of Hearts jackpot at Grayton Road Tavern is over $3 million dollars.

Last week the 50th card – the Eight of Diamonds – was pulled during the drawing.

Now, only four cards remain, including the Queen of Hearts, and the jackpot continues to grow with every ticket purchased.

For those unfamiliar with the drawing, here’s how it works:

The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers. Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets. Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside. If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins 90% of the total jackpot.

If the Queen of Hearts is not drawn with the player’s selected number, four more tickets will be drawn with the following prize payout:

Ticket 2: $800

Ticket 3: $600

Ticket 4: $400

Ticket 5: $200

Tickets can be purchased for $1. Click here for a list of places to purchase tickets.

The drawing takes place every Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Legends in Parma.

More information, here.