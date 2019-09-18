Live video: Drawing for $3 million Queen of Hearts jackpot at Cleveland tavern

CLEVELAND– The jackpot for the Queen of Hearts drawing at Grayton Road Tavern is more than $3 million.

Only four cards remain and the drawing is at 8 p.m. at Legends in Parma.

For those unfamiliar with the drawing, here’s how it works:

The game consists of a deck of 52 shuffled playing cards plus two jokers. Each is sealed, bearing a random number from one to 54 and displayed in a locked glass board.

Players write one of these numbers on each of their Queen of Hearts tickets. Each week, a ticket is drawn randomly from a large bin, and the card that corresponds with the number on that ticket is opened to reveal the card inside. If it’s the queen of hearts, the ticket holder wins 90% of the total jackpot.

