DAYTON, OHIO - AUGUST 07: Demonstrators line the street near Miami Valley Hospital in anticipation of a visit from President Donald Trump on August 07, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio. Trump was scheduled to visit the city to offer his support following Sunday's mass shooting that left nine people dead and another 27 injured. The shooting happened less than 24 hours after a gunman in Texas opened fire at a shopping mall in El Paso killing 22 people. Trump is scheduled to visit El Paso later today. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Over 3,600 Ohioans reach out to Governor DeWine after mass shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,600 people have written letters, emails and made phone calls to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in the month following the deadly mass shooting in Dayton.
The Columbus Dispatch reports many of those contacting DeWine have personal connections to the Aug. 4 shooting in which the gunman killed nine people, including his sister and left more than two dozen injured.
DeWine’s office says nearly 2,600 of 3,098 emails encouraged new gun restrictions. The office categorized more than 500 other emails as having “pro-Second Amendment” sentiments.
DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says the governor doesn’t read the notes, but staff members do.
Two days after the shooting, the Republican governor outlined a plan he already had been developing. It includes background checks and increased mental health aid, among other proposals.