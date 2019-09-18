Ohio State Highway Patrol targeting dangerous drivers from the air

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is taking to the sky to to keep drivers safer on the road during TRIAD Air Enforcement this week.

The goal is to curb distracted and dangerous driving crashes in Northeast Ohio.

Last year, Cuyahoga County ranked second in the state behind Franklin County for distracted driving crashes with more than 1,190 reported. Statewide, OSHP figures show more than 13,725 crashes involving one or more distracted drivers.

Lt. Rob Gable of the OSHP Cleveland Patrol Post said this enforcement will target reckless, impaired, aggressive and distracted driving from the ground and air, allowing them to safely better observe and target dangerous driving behavior.

"You get a greater picture of what's going on with the traffic so where as we're sitting alongside the road or in the median and seeing traffic in an instant they're watching traffic from a longer distance," Gable said.

OSHP crash statistics state of the thousands of distracted driving crashes statewide, more than 4,600 crashes had reported injuries, 51 people died as a result in 2018.

According to state patrol, men driving were more likely than women to be distracted in a crash, 54 percent compared to 46 percent. In deadly crashes, men made up 64 percent of distracted drivers. More than one in three distracted drivers were 16 to 24 years old.

Crash statistics provided by the OSHP state between 2014 and 2018, there were 56 state patrol car crashes related to drivers failing to move over. The crashes left two people dead. The majority of the move over crashes occurred on interstates.

"If you drive those roads or follow the news you know that interstate 90 has its share of really bad crashes so we're trying to curb that," said the lieutenant.

Gable said the target area for TRIAD enforcement will occur in Cleveland along Interstate 90.