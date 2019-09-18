× Odell Beckham Jr. says NFL has ‘different rule book’ for him

BEREA, Ohio— Odell Beckham Jr. feels the NFL is unfairly watching him.

And speaking of watches, football’s fashion plate has another new one.

Beckham said Wednesday that he believes the league is holding him to a different standard than other players, pointing to Monday night’s game against the Jets as an example of how he’s being singled out.

“I don’t know if my rule book is specific to the rest of the league,” he said. “I think I have a different rule book.”

In his first game back in New York since being traded by the Giants, the Browns’ polarizing wide receiver was pulled from the field in the first quarter by officials who told him his helmet visor was illegal. Just last week, Beckham caused a minor uproar by wearing a $200,000 Richard Mille watch on the field in Cleveland’s opener. The league informed him not to wear it again, but the three-time Pro Bowl said he would do what he wanted.

While he didn’t wear one against the Jets, Beckham sported another Mille timepiece during warmups.

But Beckham found it curious he would be disciplined for his visor.

“Same thing I always tell you or whatever I tweeted: If it ain’t one thing, it’s another,” he said. “Being there are people across the league with black visors, tinted visors, reflective visors, and my visor is clear, and you pull me off the field on third down with no warning, no nothing. … It’s not going to stop me. I’m going to take it off, put on another one and hopefully get clearance, ‘Mom, am I OK? Like can I go play now? And then I’m gonna do my thing. Nothing’s going to bother me. Nothing’s going to stop me.

“My mind is clear right now.”

Beckham was asked if the league was singling him out.

“I don’t even want to get into that,” he said. “I’ll let you decide. But I mean, just open your eyes a little bit. Like I said, there’s people across the league with tinted visors, black visors and it’s me on Monday night in New York, la, la, la, and and pull him off the field. … I feel bad on my part that I let the team down there. But you just learn from it.”

Before making his comments about the visor, Beckham said he was done talking about watches, but only after he gave an endorsement to a new business partners.

The 26-year-old has partnered with Swedish watchmaker Daniel Wellington.

The, ahem, timing of the deal was interesting given the publicity Beckham created by wearing the Richard Mille watches.

Beckham smiled when he was asked if it was orchestrated.

“There’s always a method to the madness,” he said. “The partnership with Daniel Wellington, I’m very happy to do that. But again, I’m just off of the watch topic. I’m going to leave it alone from now on. I’m strictly on football. Now you know, Daniel Wellington. That’s just the bottom line. I’m off it. I’m not talking about watches anymore. I’m done.”

