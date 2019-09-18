OBJ fan for life: Man gets Odell Beckham Jr.’s autograph tattooed on forearm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Right after the Cleveland Browns’ victory over the New York Jets Monday night, Odell Beckham Jr. signed autographs for fans who waited to greet him in the stands.

But it was one of OBJ fan in particular, Eli Infante, who stood out from the rest.

"So prior to the game, I got in contact with Odell's barber," Infante said. "Odell knew that I was going to the game and knew that I was there."

That barber served as the middle-man in helping to make this moment go viral. Cameras captured Beckham signing his autograph on Infante’s forearm.

But Infante, 23, decided to take it a step further in displaying his fandom, he had a tattoo artist forever ink OBJ’s signature for a piece of memorabilia he’ll literally never be without.

"I thought it was a cool idea because he's my favorite player and I just wanted a nice tattoo of it. I thought that's all it was gonna be. This just blew up out of nowhere," Infante said.

Infante, who’s from New Jersey, said it took a local tattoo artist about 45-minutes to complete the fresh ink.

The super fan has been following OBJ’s career since his days at LSU and when he drafted to the New York Giants in 2014. And when news broke that OBJ was headed to The Land?

"I was in Disneyworld watching the Fantasia water show, I get a notification on my phone that says the Giants have agreed to terms to trade Odell Beckham to the Browns. I was so stunned, shocked, it was nuts."

Infante has jumped ship. Now he proudly rocks the orange and brown as the newest out-of-town member of the Dawg Pound.

"My girlfriend was like, 'Now what are we gonna do with all the Giants stuff that you have in your closet? I said, 'We can keep it there for now.' Wherever Odell goes, I'm gonna go with him."