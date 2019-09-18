Newburgh Heights police searching for missing teen

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio — Newburgh Heights police are looking for a missing teen.

In a news release sent early Wednesday, police said they are concerned that Jasmine Wojtowicz, 15, may try to leave the state with an unknown 19-year-old man.

Wojtowicz was last seen at her home on E. 54th Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said Wojtowicz was chatting online with a man named “Jalen” who drove to Ohio and “may have later picked up her up leaving her home.”

Police said they may be traveling in a gold 2016 Hyundai Elantra with North Carolina license plate PLK4352.

Wojtowicz was wearing a black and orange pumpkin sweater, black jogging pants, and Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Newburgh Heights Police Department at 216-641-5545.