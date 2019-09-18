‘Netflix & Chills’: Streaming service releasing spooky flicks ahead of Halloween

LOS GATOS, Calif. — Netflix is releasing a collection of spooky flicks ahead of Halloween.

The ‘Netflix & Chills’ lineup features multiple Netflix original films and TV shows to get you through the haunting season, People reports.

The first Netflix originally movie to air during ‘Netflix & Chills’ month is called In the Shadow of the Moon, which is a thriller about a police officer who tracks a reemerging serial killer. In the Shadow of the Moon stars Boyd Holbrook and Michael C. Hall, of Dexter. Its set to hit the streaming service on September 27.

The Halloween lineup also features a new prank show, called Prank Encounters, hosted by Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo.

Here’s the complete ‘Netflix & Chills’ lineup with release dates:

9/13/19

Marianne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Head Count

9/14/19

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

9/15/19

The Curse of Oak Island: Season 3

9/17/19

A Haunting at Silver Falls: The Return

The Last Kids on Earth — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/24/19

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

9/25/19

Glitch: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

9/25/19

In the Shadow of the Moon — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/1/19

A.M.I.

Along Came a Spider

House of the Witch

Scream 2

This horror classic, the sequel to 1996’s Scream, stars Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox.

Sinister Circle

10/4/19

In the Tall Grass — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Creeped Out: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Vida’s First Halloween — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/8/19

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-wee — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/11/19

Fractured — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/16/19

Sinister 2

10/18/19

Eli — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/24/19

Revenge of Pontianak

Daybreak — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

10/25/19

Assimilate

Rattlesnake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Prank Encounters — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

