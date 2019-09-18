Naked man accused of assaulting disabled woman with own wheelchair in Texas, police say

AUSTIN, Texas — Police are investigating after a naked man allegedly assaulted a 58-year-old woman with her own wheelchair.

According to KXAN, when officers got to the scene, they found the victim lying in a stairwell bleeding from her mouth.

Witnesses told police they saw the man attacking her and were able to pull him away.

He has since been identified as 39-year-old Willard Houston.

The victim said she doesn’t remember any details leading up to the assault, the TV outlet reports.

She was taken to the hospital for her injuries and suffered a fractured wrist.

Houston is now behind bars facing charges of injury to a disabled person.