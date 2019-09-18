× Most parents think summer vacation is too long, new survey says

Is summer break too long? Are parents happy their kids are back in school? A recent survey says 67% of parents think their children’s summer vacation should be shorter, the New York Post reports.

A new survey, conducted by Onepoll, found that 57% of mothers and fathers with school-aged children were wishing for a weekend alone without their kids by the time summer ended.

2,000 Americans participated in the survey and the majority of them stated they miss their alone time during the summer.

77% of parents said they have more time to themselves once school is in session and 79% indicated they get more alone time with their partner during the academic year.

So, what exactly are parents doing when the kids are gone? Common activities include watching an adult television show or movie, having a spa day or going on a weekend trip.

Even though they indicated that they’d like a shorter summer break, the study found that parents still hold fond memories about the summer. The study says a majority of parents plan on creating a photo album of vacation pictures as a way to cherish their family’s summer adventures forever.