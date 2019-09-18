Missing: Tremaine Townsend

AKRON, Ohio — FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Tremaine Townsend is 15.

Townsend left his home in Akron without permission the morning of September 8 and hasn't been seen since.

He was supposed to go to court the next day for a robbery charge.  However, Townsend says he doesn't want to go to court, so he won't come home.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and jeans.

Townsend is a student at North High School.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Akron police at (330) 375-2552.

