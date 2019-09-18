CLEVELAND, Oh --Meatless burgers are going mainstream at popular fast food restaurants and grocery freezers, but how do they stand in terms of nutrition next to the traditional beef burger? Lindsay Bailey is a dietitian with Akron Children's Hospital and she gave Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer her breakdown.
Meatless Burgers vs Beef Burgers: Dietitian breaks them down
-
Fox Recipe Box: Refreshing Summer Sips
-
Fox Recipe Box: ‘Over the Moon’ Rosemary Short Ribs
-
The Impossible Whopper coming to every Burger King in America next week
-
Fox Recipe Box: Tomato Ricotta Flatbread
-
Fox Recipe Box: Plum & Peach Panzanella Salad
-
-
It’s Apple Season — Here’s some great and healthy recipe ideas
-
Fox Recipe Box: Zucchini ‘Noodle’ Pasta Salad
-
Fox Recipe Box: Wild Dandelion Green Pizza & Iced Dandelion Lime Tea
-
Burger King will sell upside-down Whoppers to celebrate ‘Stranger Things’
-
Taco Bell now has a vegetarian menu
-
-
Applebee’s celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with burger, endless fries for $6.99
-
“Pair your P’s” for the best After School Snacks
-
Fox Recipe Box: The Perfect Potato Pancake