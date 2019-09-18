Maple Heights police searching for missing 28-year-old man with mental health issues

Posted 3:33 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 03:30PM, September 18, 2019

Courtesy of Maple Heights Police Department

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — Maple Heights police are searching for a 28-year-old man who has mental health issues.

According to the department, Brandon Foster is 6’4″ and weighs 250 pounds.

He was last seen around the Rocky River in Medina Township.

He was reportedly wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and blue/white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone who may have seen him is asked to call the police department at 216-662-1234.

 

