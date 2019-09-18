LIVE VIDEO: Car flips on Cleveland’s west side leaving 1 dead, at least 1 injured

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating a fatal crash on the city’s west side.

Police say a car flipped over Wednesday morning near W. 73rd Street and Guthrie Avenue.

There were multiple ejections from the vehicle and one person was trapped underneath the car.

EMS says one person is confirmed dead and another was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is currently unknown.

Authorities also believe a man fled from the scene, EMS reports.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.